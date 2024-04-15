McDavid (lower body) will be in action versus the Sharks on Monday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

McDavid will return from a three-game absence due to his lower-body issue. The world-class center has registered a multipoint effort in nine of his last 11 contests, racking up a combined six goals and 18 assists over that stretch. If the Oilers can't catch the Canucks for the top spot in the Pacific, the team could decide to rest McDavid for one of the upcoming back-to-back contests against the Coyotes on Wednesday or the Avalanche on Thursday.