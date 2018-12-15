Oilers' Connor McDavid: Another day at the office
McDavid potted two goals and also pitched in an assist Friday in a 4-1 home win over the Flyers.
McDavid is on pace for career highs in goals (48) and assists (73). Truly, the only knock on McDreamy heading into this season is that he rarely converted power-play scoring chances. Both of his goals took place during 5-on-5 action in the latest contest, but he's already lit the lamp six times on the man advantage for a new personal best. At this pace, the generational talent will finish with more power-play tallies than he accrued in his first three seasons combined.
