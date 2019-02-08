Oilers' Connor McDavid: Continues point streak

McDavid recorded two assists to keep his point streak alive in a 4-1 victory against the Wild on Thursday.

The 22-year-old has points in each of his last six games, and at least one point in 17 of the last 19 contests. During that 19-game span, McDavid has 12 goals and 31 points. McDavid is still chasing Nikita Kucherov for the Art Ross, but owners can hardly complain, as the Oilers captain has 31 goals and 80 points in 53 games this season.