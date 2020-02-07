Oilers' Connor McDavid: Delivers 30th goal, 80th point

McDavid notched a goal on five shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

McDavid's tally at 5:20 of the first period gave the Oilers an early 2-0 lead, but the Sharks scored the next five goals. The 23-year-old reached the 80-point threshold with his 30th goal of the year. He's added 177 shots and a minus-6 rating through 54 outings.