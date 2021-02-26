McDavid scored an empty-net goal on eight shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Both of McDavid's points came in the third period. He helped out on a Jesse Puljujarvi tally before scoring one of his own. McDavid is the first player in the league to 40 points -- he has 14 goals, 26 helpers, 88 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 22 outings. He's collected 18 of his points on the power play. While 100 points might be just out of the superstar's reach this year, he's on pace to reach 80 without much trouble.