Oilers' Connor McDavid: Gets another Lindsay award nom
McDavid has been named one of three finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award, reports TSN.ca. It is given to the most outstanding player as voted by his peers.
McDavid is up against Nikita Kucherov and Patrick Kane. He won it last year and finished this season second overall in league scoring with 116 points.
