McDavid scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, logged four hits and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 2.

McDavid was involved in the Oilers' first two goals, setting up Duncan Keith in the first period before scoring one himself from the veteran defenseman in the second. Through nine playoff outings, McDavid has an astonishing six goals and 14 helpers -- opposing teams have had little answer for the all-world center. He's added 37 shots, 30 hits and a plus-12 rating.