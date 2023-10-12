McDavid notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Canucks.

Between the regular season and playoffs in 2022-23, McDavid had multiple points in 53 of 94 games and a single point in another 32 contests while coming up empty just nine times. Wednesday's season opener was a quiet start to the year for the Oilers, but it's far too soon to fret about the consensus No. 1 player in fantasy. McDavid had a career year last season with 64 goals and 153 points in 82 contests, numbers unheard of in decades. Keep him locked in your fantasy lineup.