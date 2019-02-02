Oilers' Connor McDavid: Nets 30th goal of season
McDavid scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Philadelphia.
The goal was McSavior's 30th. He becomes just the seventh player to hit that mark so far this season. And McDavid returns to a tie with Patrick Kane for second in overall scoring (75 points). Nice game for the young star. And nice to see other Oilers finally scoring, too. It just wasn't enough to bring home two points.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Still has quickest wheels•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Notches two assists in home loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two points in win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Playing Monday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Dealing with unspecified issue•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Posts three-point night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...