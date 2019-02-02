Oilers' Connor McDavid: Nets 30th goal of season

McDavid scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

The goal was McSavior's 30th. He becomes just the seventh player to hit that mark so far this season. And McDavid returns to a tie with Patrick Kane for second in overall scoring (75 points). Nice game for the young star. And nice to see other Oilers finally scoring, too. It just wasn't enough to bring home two points.