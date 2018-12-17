Oilers' Connor McDavid: Nine game point streak
McDavid provided the primary assist on Edmonton's second goal during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver.
McDavid brought Edmonton within a goal of the lead with his assist in the third period. The superstar center now has the third highest point total in the league with 49 and is on a nine game point streak.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Another day at the office•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Another multi-point effort•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Picks up two points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores game-winner•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Tames Wild with four-point night•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Practices on eve of next game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...