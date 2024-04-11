McDavid (lower body) is not on the ice for warmups, indicating he'll miss Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

McDavid was labeled a game-time decision, but it appears he will take the extra rest as the Oilers have already locked up a playoff spot. The superstar center will be replaced in the lineup by Dylan Holloway, who was called up from AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday. McDavid's next chance to play is Friday versus the Coyotes, which is the first game of a back-to-back.