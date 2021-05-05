McDavid recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

McDavid set up both of Leon Draisaitl's second-period tallies in the contest. In his last nine games, McDavid has put up an astronomical 24 points and a plus-14 rating. The superstar center has 93 points (31 tallies, 62 helpers), 182 shots on goal, a plus-26 rating and 32 power-play points through 52 appearances overall.