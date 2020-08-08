McDavid supplied two assists and four hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks in Game 4.

McDavid had a hand in both of the Oilers' goals Friday, but for the third time in four games, it wasn't enough. McDavid added five tallies and four helpers in the playoffs to his 34-goal, 97-point campaign in the regular season. It's a virtual lock the 23-year-old will go in the top-3 of fantasy drafts for season-long formats in 2020-21.