Oilers' Connor McDavid: Practices on eve of next game

McDavid (illness) was available for Tuesday's practice.

McDavid sat out for the first time since his rookie year Monday, and while the Oilers actually managed a 53.61 Corsi For percentage without him and only had three fewer shots than their season average. the Oilers suffered a 4-1 road loss to the Stars and failed to gain any ground on the Golden Knights in a tightly contested Pacific Division. It appears safe to use McDavid for Wednesday's road game against the Blues, but we'll keep you informed of any changes.