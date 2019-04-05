Oilers' Connor McDavid: Provides helper in loss
McDavid picked up an assist and two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
McDavid reached the 75-assist plateau in Thursday's contest. Counting just his assists, McDavid would rank 32nd in league scoring. He has 116 points when factoring in his 41 goals, firmly in second place in the Art Ross Trophy race in the best of his four years so far in the league.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Matches career high for goals•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Reaches 40-goal mark•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Tallies four points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Ties career mark in points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Comes back with two-point effort•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Multi-point streak extends again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...