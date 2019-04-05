Oilers' Connor McDavid: Provides helper in loss

McDavid picked up an assist and two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

McDavid reached the 75-assist plateau in Thursday's contest. Counting just his assists, McDavid would rank 32nd in league scoring. He has 116 points when factoring in his 41 goals, firmly in second place in the Art Ross Trophy race in the best of his four years so far in the league.

