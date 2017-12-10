Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scoring streak at four games
McDavid extended his point streak to four games and five points (one goal, four assists) with two helpers in Saturday's 6-2 victory over Montreal.
McDavid is what he is -- a complete stud. His 35 points (29 games) put him in the NHL's top-10 scorers and project to another 100-point season.
