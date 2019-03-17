Oilers' Connor McDavid: Seventh straight multi-point outing

McDavid scored two goals, once while shorthanded, and added a helped in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes.

The superstar center also added three hits, three shots and a plus-3 rating to his stat line. McDavid's second goal came in overtime for the victory. He has multiple points in seven straight games, scoring three times and adding 13 assists in that span, and his point streak overall is at 11 games. The 22-year-old is up to 36 goals and 67 assists in 67 games this season.