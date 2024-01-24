McDavid scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

McDavid saw a 12-game point streak snapped versus the Flames on Saturday, but his goal Tuesday allowed him to avoid a multi-game drought. The 27-year-old has six goals and 19 points during the Oilers' 14-game winning streak -- while still strong numbers, that shows the team hasn't been reliant solely on offense from its star players. The tally put McDavid at 60 points (22 on the power play) with 132 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-13 rating through 41 appearances this season.