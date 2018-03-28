Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three points in losing effort Tuesday
McDavid scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
He came flying out of the gate, nearly single-handedly staking Edmonton to a 3-0 lead midway through the first period, but the Columbus defense kept McDavid neutralized after that and no one else picked up the slack. The 21-year-old now has a career-high 102 points on the season, making him the first Oiler with back-to-back 100-point campaigns since the glory days of Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier.
