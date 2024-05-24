McDavid scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, logged four PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

McDavid was held off the scoresheet three times in the second round but still put up a goal and eight assists in seven games. He's already off to a strong start in the Western Conference Finals after finishing Game 1 with a goal 32 seconds into the second overtime. The superstar has three goals, 20 helpers, 36 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-7 rating over 13 playoff appearances.