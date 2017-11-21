Oilers' Eric Gryba: Pointless for 2017-18
Gryba has zero points in 16 outings this season, having last registered a point March 28, 2017.
Considering his career high point total is just 12 -- which he registered while with Ottawa in 2014-15, fantasy owners probably shouldn't have gone into the season expecting much out of Gryba. In fact, over the course of the last two years with Edmonton, the blueliner has combined for three goals and nine helpers. Once Andrej Sekera (knee) is cleared to may his 2017-18 debut, the 29-year-old Gryba could find himself relegated to the press box.
