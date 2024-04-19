Bouchard will rest for Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.
Bouchard will finish above a point-per-game pace for the regular season with 18 goals and 64 assists over 81 appearances. The 24-year-old racked up 35 of those 82 points on the power play. Bouchard should be back in a top-four role and on the first power-play unit for the Oilers' opening game of the playoffs.
