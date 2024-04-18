Bouchard posted an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Bouchard is up to two goals and four assists through nine outings in April. The 24-year-old defenseman has actually slowed down a bit compared to his season pace, which has seen him rack up 82 points (35 on the power play) with 220 shots on net, 105 blocked shots, 71 hits and a plus-34 rating through 81 appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Collects two points in win•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Nets power-play marker•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Supplies two helpers•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Provides pair of assists Saturday•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Posts two points in win•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Assists on all three goals in loss•