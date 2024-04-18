Bouchard posted an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Bouchard is up to two goals and four assists through nine outings in April. The 24-year-old defenseman has actually slowed down a bit compared to his season pace, which has seen him rack up 82 points (35 on the power play) with 220 shots on net, 105 blocked shots, 71 hits and a plus-34 rating through 81 appearances.