Bouchard grabbed three assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
Bouchard set up all three of Edmonton's second-period goals, including a Leon Draisaitl marker on the power-play, in the 4-3 series-clinching victory. The 24-year-old Bouchard has nine points (one goal, eight assists) through five games in the playoffs, tying Cale Makar for most among defensemen. Bouchard had a breakout regular season, tallying 18 goals and 82 points, both career highs, across 81 games.
