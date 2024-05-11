Bouchard scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks in Game 2.

Bouchard tallied at 5:38 of the extra session to give the Oilers the win after they never led in regulation. The defenseman continues to excel in the postseason with two goals and nine assists through seven appearances. He's added 24 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating while playing on the top pairing.