Bouchard logged two assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 7.

Bouchard has earned multiple points in four of the last five games. The defenseman is up to five goals, 15 assists, 40 shots, 20 blocks and a plus-10 rating through 12 playoff contests. The 24-year-old will continue to see top-pairing minutes, though he may end up playing in his own zone more against a Stars team that lacks some of the flaws that plagued the Canucks in the postseason.