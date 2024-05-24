Bouchard notched an assist, four shots on goal, a plus-3 rating, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Bouchard's attempt was deflected in by Connor McDavid at the 32-second mark of the second overtime. The playoffs have elevated Bouchard's breakout year to the league stage -- he's picked up five goals and 16 helpers over 13 appearances while adding a plus-13 rating and 22 blocks. The 24-year-old defenseman will continue to get his looks in a top-pairing role and on the first power-play unit, where he's earned eight of his 21 points this postseason.