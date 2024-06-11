Bouchard recorded an assist in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 2.

Bouchard has been a model of consistency when it comes to production from the backend -- he hasn't been held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests for the entirety of the postseason. His assist in Monday's loss tied him with Leon Draisaitl for second on the team in points (28) during the playoffs. After a career high in the regular season with 82 points in 81 appearances, Bouchard is setting personal bests in playoff scoring as well. The 24-year-old defenseman has six goals, 22 assists and a team-leading plus-12 rating through 20 postseason contests.