Bouchard logged two power-play assists and blocked four shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Bouchard was held partly in check early in the series, but he racked up four helpers over the last two games as the Oilers' power play returned to its usual level of dominance. The defenseman is up to six goals, 21 helpers, 12 power-play points, 54 shots on net, 33 blocks and a plus-14 rating through 18 playoff outings. The Panthers' high pace and heavy play will be the next hurdle for Bouchard to face amid his breakout postseason as an all-around top-tier defenseman.