Bouchard registered two power-play assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

This was Bouchard's first multi-point game in the Western Conference Finals, and it's likely no coincidence that happened alongside the Oilers' power play coming back to life. The defenseman is up to 25 points (10 on the power play) through 17 playoff contests. He's added 53 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating while seeing a large role on the top pairing.