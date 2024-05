Bouchard scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 4.

Bouchard's tally with 39 seconds left in the third period was the game-winning goal. The defenseman has scored in three straight contests in an extremely close second-round series. Bouchard has four goals, 11 helpers, seven power-play points, 34 shots on net, 16 blocks and a plus-8 rating over nine playoff appearances in a top-pairing role.