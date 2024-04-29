Bouchard scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Kings in Game 4.
Unlike previous games in this first-round series, offense was at a premium. Bouchard's goal was the only one of 13 Oilers shots to get by David Rittich, but Stuart Skinner made sure that was enough for Edmonton to go home ahead 3-1 in the series. The 24-year-old Bouchard has a goal, five helpers, 14 shots on net and nine blocked shots through four playoff outings, with four of his six points coming on the power play.
More News
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Grabs power-play apple•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Erupts for four helpers•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Among healthy scratches for finale•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Slings helper in loss•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Collects two points in win•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Nets power-play marker•