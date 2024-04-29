Bouchard scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Kings in Game 4.

Unlike previous games in this first-round series, offense was at a premium. Bouchard's goal was the only one of 13 Oilers shots to get by David Rittich, but Stuart Skinner made sure that was enough for Edmonton to go home ahead 3-1 in the series. The 24-year-old Bouchard has a goal, five helpers, 14 shots on net and nine blocked shots through four playoff outings, with four of his six points coming on the power play.