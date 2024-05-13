Bouchard scored a goal on six shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 3.

Bouchard has a six-game point streak going, and he's earned four points over three outings in the second round. The defenseman was at the center of the Oilers' comeback push Sunday, but the effort fell short. He has three goals, 10 assists, 30 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over eight playoff appearances while playing in a top-pairing role with ample power-play time.