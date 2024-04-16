Bouchard scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Monday's 9-2 win over the Sharks.

Bouchard had gone three games without a point entering Monday, his longest slump since January. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 18 goals, 63 helpers, 217 shots on net, 105 blocked shots and a plus-35 rating through 80 contests overall. Bouchard needs just two more points over the final two games to match his total from the previous two campaigns combined.