Bouchard posted three assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.
Two of his helpers came on the power play. Bouchard has a seven-game assist streak going, with 12 helpers in that span. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 72 points (32 on the power play), 189 shots on net, 94 blocked shots, 60 hits and a plus-26 rating through 69 appearances.
