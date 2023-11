Bouchard posted an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Bouchard helped out on Connor McDavid's first-period marker. With a goal and six helpers over the last six games, Bouchard remains productive from the blue line, at least in the offensive zone. He's at 17 points (seven on the power play), 54 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 17 appearances.