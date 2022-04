Bouchard registered two assists, four shots, and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Both of Bouchard's helpers came in the second period, setting up goals from Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi. The two-point night snapped a four-game scoring drought for the 22-year-old defenseman. Bouchard has now reached 40 points for the season, with 10 goals and 30 assists.