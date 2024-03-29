Bouchard had a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Bouchard has been on a tear. He has four multipoint nights in his last five games. His torrid pace goes beyond that, though. Over the last nine games, he has one goal, 14 points, 28 shots, and a plus-8 rating. He is making the most of power-play opportunities as well with seven of those 14 points coming on the man advantage.