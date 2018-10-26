Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Pots first career goal
Bouchard scored his first NHL goal -- on the power play, no less -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over Washington.
Bouchard's playing time distribution tells you all you need to know about the 19-year-old blueliner -- he's raw but gifted offensively. While the Oilers only trusted him with 11 minutes of ice time, 3:09 came with the extra man. Bouchard capitalized on that power-play time by opening the scoring in the first period with his first point after six scoreless NHL appearances. That goal will likely be the first of many for the 10th overall selection in the 2018 draft.
