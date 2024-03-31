Bouchard notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Bouchard reached the 60-assist mark for the season with helpers on Connor McDavid's power-play tally in the second period and Zach Hyman's even-strength goal in the third. March was a strong month for Bouchard -- he racked up a goal, 18 assists and a plus-15 rating over 15 appearances. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 76 points (34 on the power play), 194 shots on net, 98 blocked shots, 63 hits and a plus-29 rating through 72 appearances this season.