Bouchard inked a two-year, $7.8 million contract with Edmonton on Thursday.

Bouchard recorded eight goals, 40 points, 156 shots, 95 hits and 77 blocks in 82 contests last season. It was the second straight campaign in which he reached the 40-point milestone, which makes the 23-year-old defenseman's $3.9 million cap hit look like great value for Edmonton, but the tradeoff is that it's a short-term deal. If Bouchard continues to develop like he has, then he'll be in line for a massive raise at the end of this contract.