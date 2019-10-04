Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Remains in bus league
Bouchard was officially returned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.
Bouchard was called up yesterday in a "paper" transaction, allowing the Oilers to maximize their salary flexibility when placing Adam Larsson (fibula) on long-term injured reserve. In related moves, Ethan Bear and William Lagesson were called up in advance of Saturday's contest versus the Kings.
More News
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Recalled from AHL Bakersfield•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Reassigned to AHL Bakersfield•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Scores lone goal in rookie camp•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Three points in AHL playoff debut•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Leading OHL playoffs in scoring•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Heads back to junior•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.