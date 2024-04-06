Bouchard recorded two assists, two shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Bouchard had gone without a point over the previous two contests. The defenseman snapped the slump with a helper on Mattias Ekholm's goal in the second period and then set up a Connor McDavid tally in the third. Bouchard is up to 16 goals, 62 assists, 204 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 63 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-31 rating over 75 outings this season. His scoring droughts have been short, with that offensive consistency being a huge boost to fantasy managers that selected him in hopes of a breakout year.