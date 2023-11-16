Bouchard notched three assists while adding one shot on net, two blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Seattle.

It's the blueliner's first multi-point performance since Oct. 24, and his first such game of the season that wasn't boosted by any power-play production. Bouchard is building on the promise he showed over the last month-plus of the 2022-23 campaign, and through the first 15 games of the current campaign he's racked up three goals and 15 points, with about half of that production (one goal and six helpers) coming on the power play.