Kane provided a power-play assist and four hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kane has a helper in two of the last three games following a six-game slump. The 32-year-old winger is a player that could be negatively impacted by the Oilers' trade-deadline moves -- Adam Henrique was on the second line Thursday, though Kane had more ice time with 17:56. Being in a top-six role is critical for scoring success with the Oilers, so that positional battle will be one to watch down the stretch. Kane has 37 points, 182 shots on net, 202 hits, 70 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 60 appearances.