Watch Now:

Kane recorded an assist in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Capitals.

Kane has three assists over his last six games, but that's all of his offense during a 12-game goal drought. The winger is competing with trade-deadline acquisition Adam Henrique for a top-six job. Kane is at 38 points, 187 shots on net, 206 hits, 70 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 63 appearances. That production plays in fantasy formats that value toughness, but his offense may not be steady if he routinely ends up on the third line.

More News