Kane recorded an assist in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Capitals.

Kane has three assists over his last six games, but that's all of his offense during a 12-game goal drought. The winger is competing with trade-deadline acquisition Adam Henrique for a top-six job. Kane is at 38 points, 187 shots on net, 206 hits, 70 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 63 appearances. That production plays in fantasy formats that value toughness, but his offense may not be steady if he routinely ends up on the third line.