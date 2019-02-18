Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Shifts to IR
Puljujarvi (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
This move is retroactive to when Puljujarvi last played on Feb. 15, which means the oft-scrutinized winger is ineligible to play Tuesday and Thursday, but could return Saturday against the visiting Ducks. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old has gone nine games without recording a point, and for the season, has just four goals and five assists in 46 games.
