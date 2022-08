Yamamoto (concussion) signed a two-year, $6.2 million contract with the Oilers on Wednesday.

Yamamoto finished last season with a career-high 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 81 contests. The 23-year-old figures to compete with Jesse Puljujarvi for the last spot in the Oilers' top six, though Yamamoto can be considered to have the inside edge there with a higher scoring upside. He suffered a concussion in the Western Conference Finals but is expected to be ready for training camp.