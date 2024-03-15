Yamamoto notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Yamamoto has an assist in each of the last two games after spending two contests as a healthy scratch. The 25-year-old winger is up to 15 points (six on the power play), 52 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-5 rating through 52 contests overall. While he's showing a little more offense recently, Yamamoto's fourth-line role and lack of a guaranteed place in the lineup make him a high-risk, low-reward option in fantasy.