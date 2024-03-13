Yamamoto notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Yamamoto helped out on Brandon Tanev's third-period tally. The 25-year-old Yamamoto had been scratched in the previous two games, but he drew back in with Jaden Schwartz (upper body) sidelined. Yamamoto is up to 14 points, 51 shots on net, 23 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 51 outings. He has little fantasy appeal with his poor offense and fourth-line role, though he often sees power-play time when in the lineup.